Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 29, 2024

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will host Al Hazm on Matchday 22 of the Saudi Pro League. The game will be played on Thursday, February 29 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm online FREE in the US on Fubo]

In the final stretch of the season, Al Nassr are seven points behind of Al Hilal in a tremendous race to hoist the trophy in Saudi Arabia. They haven’t lost in 2024 and, considering the situation on the standings, this could be a huge chance for Ronaldo to accumulate many goals.

Al Hazm are currently the worst team in the Saudi Pro League with only 14 points. So far, they’ve only won two matches and a victory on the road against Al Nassr would be the biggest upset of the season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 6 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6 PM

Denmark: 6 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

France: 6 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

Greece: 7 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5 PM

Israel: 7 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 12 PM

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Morocco: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 6 PM

Philippines: 1 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Serbia: 6 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7 PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sweden: 6 PM

Switzerland: 6 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: SPOTV Asia, Vision+

Italy: SportItalia

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Philippines: SPOTV Asia

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV Asia, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: marca.com

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

UK: DAZN, DAZN1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com