Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will host Al Hazm on Matchday 22 of the Saudi Pro League. The game will be played on Thursday, February 29 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
In the final stretch of the season, Al Nassr are seven points behind of Al Hilal in a tremendous race to hoist the trophy in Saudi Arabia. They haven’t lost in 2024 and, considering the situation on the standings, this could be a huge chance for Ronaldo to accumulate many goals.
Al Hazm are currently the worst team in the Saudi Pro League with only 14 points. So far, they’ve only won two matches and a victory on the road against Al Nassr would be the biggest upset of the season.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2 PM
Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11 PM
Belgium: 6 PM
Brazil: 2 PM
Canada: 12 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6 PM
Denmark: 6 PM
Egypt: 7 PM
France: 6 PM
Germany: 6 PM
Ghana: 5 PM
Greece: 7 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5 PM
Israel: 7 PM
Italy: 6 PM
Jamaica: 12 PM
Kenya: 8 PM
Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11 AM
Morocco: 6 PM
Netherlands: 6 PM
New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6 PM
Norway: 6 PM
Philippines: 1 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6 PM
Portugal: 5 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8 PM
Serbia: 6 PM
Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7 PM
Spain: 6 PM
Sweden: 6 PM
Switzerland: 6 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 5 PM
United States: 12 PM (ET)
How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: SPOTV Asia, Vision+
Italy: SportItalia
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Philippines: SPOTV Asia
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
Singapore: SPOTV Asia, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: marca.com
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
UK: DAZN, DAZN1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
