Al Nassr will receive Al Ittihad for Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

On the last Matchday of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr will go head-to-head with Al Ittihad. This comprehensive guide provides detailed information about today’s match, including its location and various viewing options available, whether through television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your region.

The Saudi Pro League is drawing to a close, and while most outcomes are already determined (with only the relegation of two out of three teams left to settle), the final Matchday features an intriguing clash between two of the tournament’s strongest sides. Despite having no stakes in the league standings, they will battle to secure a high finish.

Adding to the allure, this match could be historic if Cristiano Ronaldo‘s rumored departure materializes (with Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga champions, appearing as a likely destination). It would mark his final game with Al-Nassr, an event undoubtedly worth witnessing.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 28)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 28)

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 28)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DF1, DAZN2 Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports