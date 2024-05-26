On the last Matchday of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr will go head-to-head with Al Ittihad. This comprehensive guide provides detailed information about today’s match, including its location and various viewing options available, whether through television broadcasts or accessible live streaming services in your region.
[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The Saudi Pro League is drawing to a close, and while most outcomes are already determined (with only the relegation of two out of three teams left to settle), the final Matchday features an intriguing clash between two of the tournament’s strongest sides. Despite having no stakes in the league standings, they will battle to secure a high finish.
Adding to the allure, this match could be historic if Cristiano Ronaldo‘s rumored departure materializes (with Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga champions, appearing as a likely destination). It would mark his final game with Al-Nassr, an event undoubtedly worth witnessing.
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (May 28)
Canada: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 28)
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 28)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
USA: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TNT Sports
Australia: 10Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DF1, DAZN2 Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia
International: Shahid
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
United Kingdom: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports