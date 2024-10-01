Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes intriguing statement on possible retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke at a press conference and told of his objectives at Al Nassr, as well as leaving a message that opens the door to start thinking about the end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 904th career goal as the 39-year-old continues to prove his relevance. The Al Nassr forward starred in his side’s 2-1 win over Qatar’s Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite. After the game, the Portuguese star left a revealing message about the future of his career.

Despite his long trajectory, Ronaldo is still going strong, with eight goals and two assists to his name so far this season. At this stage of his life, the Al Nassr forward spoke at a press conference and said he was concentrating on savoring the moment.

“I’m just enjoying playing football now as I know I don’t have much time left on the field. Now I don’t care about being the best player or winning awards. What matters to me now is enjoying myself and helping my team,“ Ronaldo said about the possibility of retiring soon.

“I’m used to breaking records and I’m not looking for them anymore,” said Ronaldo of his goal of scoring 1000 goals in his career. His new profile as an experienced superstar now reveals a CR7 who has moved beyond individual ambition to become a team player.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in Al Nassr-Al Rayyan (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s special celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo explained that the goal he scored against Al Rayyan had a special and emotional meaning for him. The Portuguese raised his arms to the sky as he celebrated his team’s second goal. Speaking after the match, the former Real Madrid superstar explained: “Today’s goal has a different flavor. I wish my father was alive because today is his birthday,” Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are third in Group B of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Portuguese has seven goals and two assists in nine games in all his appearances in the competition. His aim, and that of his team, is to get beyond the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out last season.