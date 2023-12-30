Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League in your country

Al Taawoun and Al Nassr are ready for what will be another exciting game in the Saudi Pro League, both teams have good records, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s side are better positioned. This will be hosted at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.

[Watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Taawoun are in the 4th spot of the standings with a record of 10-4-4, but they lost a recent game against Al Fateh 1-3 at home. They need to win at least 2-3 games if they want to climb to the top 4 spots on the table.

Al Nassr are enjoying a small winning streak with three consecutive victories, they won against Al Riyadh SC 4-1, Al Ettifaq 3-1 and recently against Al Ittihad 5-2. So far they have 43 points in the standings, 10 points behind the first spot that is taken by Al Hilal.

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Taawoun and Al Nassr play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Saturday, December 30 at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. The home team wants to extend their winning streak, but the visitors know how to win against any rival. The visitors will have available their top scorer, Joao Pedro Pereira dos Santos, who has scored 8 goals this season, while Al Nassr hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo along with Talisca can score at least one goal each.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 31

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 31

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 31

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 31

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 31

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 31

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 31

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 31

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: LiveSoccerTv

Brazil: Canal GOAT, BandSports

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

Italy: LA7d

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, Azam Sports 2 HD, StarTimes App

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Philippines: SPOTV Asia

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, SPOTV Asia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: marca.com

United Kingdom: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus