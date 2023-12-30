Al Taawoun and Al Nassr are ready for what will be another exciting game in the Saudi Pro League, both teams have good records, but Cristiano Ronaldo‘s side are better positioned. This will be hosted at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah.
Al Taawoun are in the 4th spot of the standings with a record of 10-4-4, but they lost a recent game against Al Fateh 1-3 at home. They need to win at least 2-3 games if they want to climb to the top 4 spots on the table.
Al Nassr are enjoying a small winning streak with three consecutive victories, they won against Al Riyadh SC 4-1, Al Ettifaq 3-1 and recently against Al Ittihad 5-2. So far they have 43 points in the standings, 10 points behind the first spot that is taken by Al Hilal.
Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Al Taawoun and Al Nassr play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Saturday, December 30 at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. The home team wants to extend their winning streak, but the visitors know how to win against any rival. The visitors will have available their top scorer, Joao Pedro Pereira dos Santos, who has scored 8 goals this season, while Al Nassr hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo along with Talisca can score at least one goal each.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM December 31
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 12:00 AM December 31
Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 31
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 31
Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 31
Mexico: 12:00 AM December 31
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 31
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM December 31
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM
Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: LiveSoccerTv
Brazil: Canal GOAT, BandSports
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia
Italy: LA7d
Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, Azam Sports 2 HD, StarTimes App
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Philippines: SPOTV Asia
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, SPOTV Asia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: marca.com
United Kingdom: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus