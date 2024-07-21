A user on social media suggested Alejandro Garnacho ignores Lionel Messi as the winger's idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, which is why the Manchester United star set the record straight.

It’s not a secret that Alejandro Garnacho has always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo, so this situation became a bit problematic for the winger when he became teammates with Lionel Messi at the Argentine national team.

However, the winger has always kept a low profile about this. Until Saturday, when the user @UTDKara suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that Garnacho ignored Messi during the 2024 Copa America final as if it had something to do with his admiration for Ronaldo.

“Alejandro Garnacho ignoring Messi all game. Proper Ronaldo fan boy,” the user posted along with a video that tries to convince fans that Garnacho stays away from Messi.

But the Manchester United winger strongly denied this theory with a very simple but clear message, replying to the post with a picture of him hugging Messi after Argentina’s Copa America win.

Garnacho’s admiration for CR7 has constantly been a talking point in world soccer, and even though he doesn’t pay much attention to the outside noise, this time he deemed necessary to set the record straight on his relationship with Messi.

Garnacho aims to win another title with Argentina on a bigger role

Garnacho has just won his first international title at the 2024 Copa America, but he didn’t get much playing time throughout the tournament. Which is why he vowed to win another one but playing a bigger role.

“Now we have win another trophy, but with me being a key player,” Garnacho told Argentine influencer Nicolas Occhiato during Argentina’s postmatch celebrations at the Hard Rock Stadium.