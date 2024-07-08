In a series of question and ask, Alejandro Garnacho surprisingly overlooked his idol Cristiano Ronaldo while giving the ultimate praise to Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team.

It’s not a secret that Alejandro Garnacho looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo. But his admiration for the Portuguese star has become a bigger talking point since he decided to play with Lionel Messi for Argentina.

His teammates have mocked the Manchester United winger about this situation, with Leandro Paredes admitting they teased Garnacho for admiring CR7, while Angel Di Maria encouraged him to celebrate goals like Messi.

The 20-year-old has kept a low profile about this, yet Garnacho recently saw himself with no option but to make a decision when in a Q&A with DuelBits he was asked “Which player would you like to be Argentinean?”.

Garnacho took a few seconds before answering the question, but instead of naming Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, he replied: “We have the best in the world.”

While Rodrigo de Paul had a similar reply, Paredes had no problem in mentioning Brazilian superstar Neymar. Garnacho, however, perhaps preferred to avoid any controversy with his teammates and the fans.

Garnacho names the most talented player he’s played against

Another interesting reply from Garnacho in this ping-pong came when he was asked about the most talented player he had to play against. The winger has come up against a number of stars in the Premier League, but no one seemed to make a bigger impression on him than Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva, who happens to be teammates with Ronaldo at the Portuguese national team.

The Manchester United sensation also named Anfield as the toughest stadium he’s played at, while sharing his passion for basketball as his favorite sport behind soccer.