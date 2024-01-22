Manchester United young star Alejandro Garnacho has given a lot to talk about in Argentina in recent days, but not because of his performances. Instead, users on X (Twitter) started to wonder if there was something wrong between him and his girlfriend Eva Garcia due to her recent social media activity.

Users noticed that Garcia doesn’t follow Garnacho on Instagram anymore, something that raised many eyebrows. On top of that, she posted a photo holding their son on an Instagram story along with the message “You and I against the world.”

That led to people believing that something is not going well in the couple, and some even dared to claim it may have to do with infidelity. While Garcia hasn’t made any comments about her cryptic posts, Garnacho noticed what people had been talking about on social media, which is why he wrote: “Don’t believe everything that you read please!“.

Garnacho, United coming back from two-week break

While his private life has been a hot topic on the Internet recently, Garnacho already has to switch his attention to work. Following their break after the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on January 14, Manchester United will return to the field this weekend to face Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A few days later, the Red Devils will visit Wolverhampton in the resumption of their Premier League campaign. United are currently 7th in the standings with 32 points, 11 shy of Aston Villa, who are currently in fourth place – which gives access to the next UEFA Champions League.

Garnacho has seen more playing time under Erik ten Hag this season, recording five goals and two assists in 27 appearances so far.