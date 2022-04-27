Always Ready and Deportivo Cali will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022, on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group E Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.
This will be their first head-to-head match. Always Ready of Bolivia and Deportivo Cali of Colombia have never clashed before neither at the Copa Libertadores nor at friendly fixtures.
The game will be played at 10:00 PM (ET), at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever, in the Group Stage of the 2022 edition of Copa Libertadores.
Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Match Information
Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz
Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Times by State in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Storylines
Deportivo Cali has one win (2-0 against Boca Juniors) and one loss (1-0 against Corinthians) in the first two matches of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. They have three points won after two games.
Meanwhile, Always Ready have a similar record of three points won after two matches, after winning 2-0 against Corinthians and losing 2-0 against Boca Juniors. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points on the third matchday.
How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali in the U.S.
The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Deportivo Caliores Group Stage Matchday 3 game between Always Ready and Deportivo Cali, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.
Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Predictions And Odds
The odds are expectedly in favor of Always Ready. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -143 odds to win their second game in the Group Stage. The away side Deportivo Cali meanwhile, have +400 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 3, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.
|Caliente
|Always Ready
|-143
|Tie
|+400
|Deportivo Cali
|+270
* Odds via Caliente