A total of eight American players will feature for teams in the Eredivisie this season. Here they are.

The 2024–25 Eredivisie began on August 9 and will run until June 1, 2025. It is the 69th season of the Eredivisie and continues to be a good place for American soccer players to build their resumes.

Last season, PSV won the league, featuring three USMNT players on its roster, and the American clique at PSV is hoping for more glory this season.

Below are the eight American-born players who will be or are attached to Dutch clubs at the start of the new season:

Americans in the Eredivisie

Paxten Aaronson and Taylor Booth will be a duo of American midfielders to watch for Utrecht. Anthony Fontana will be a role player in midfield for PEC Zwolle, while winger Agustin Anello is on the books for Sparta Rotterdam.

Taylor Booth

PSV’s trio of USMNT stars includes Malik Tillman, one of the best Americans playing in Europe at the moment; full-back Sergiño Dest, who will be ready for PSV once he returns from an ACL injury; and Ricardo Pepi, who will hope to get more minutes at striker despite his impressive goals-per-minute ratio for the club.

PSV also has Richard Ledezma, who began the season starting and playing well for PSV, but rumors suggest he may move before the transfer window closes.