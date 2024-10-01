Andrés Iniesta has set date for retirement, according to report

Andrés Iniesta has reportedly set a date to call time on one of the best careers in the history of the game.

Andrés Iniesta is a thinking man’s soccer player. The now 40-year-old midfield brain was the engine behind Barcelona’s biggest successes in the 2010s. Iniesta played from 2002 to 2018 with Barcelona, winning a historic 29 championships with the Catalan club.

Iniesta also scored Spain’s game-winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, giving La Furia their first-ever World Cup. To say Andrés Iniesta has not defined Spanish soccer is an understatement.

Often overlooked due to the flash of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suárez, or Ronaldinho, it was Iniesta’s through passes and intelligence in pacing himself on the field that proved pivotal to Barcelona.

Andrés Iniesta to Retire in October 2024

After his Barcelona days, Andrés Iniesta went on to play in the Japanese J-League with Vissel Kobe, spending six seasons at the club and winning three championships. His last stop was with Emirates Club in the UAE.

Andres Iniesta of Spain celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

According to a Revelo report, Iniesta will announce his retirement on October 8th, the eighth being significant as it has been his kit number since the start of his illustrious career.

Andrés Iniesta was renowned for his exceptional playing style, characterized by a unique blend of technical brilliance, agility, and vision. His ability to maneuver in tight spaces, combined with his impeccable ball control, allowed him to weave through defenders effortlessly. Iniesta excelled at reading the game, often dictating the tempo and flow of play with his precise passing and intelligent movement.