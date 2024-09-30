Trending topics:
Real Madrid and Barcelona legend Luis Figo chooses the three greatest soccer players in history

Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo recently revealed his top three greatest soccer players of all time.

Luis Figo attends Technogym Wellness Store opening
© Carlos Alvarez/Getty ImagesLuis Figo attends Technogym Wellness Store opening

By Gianni Taina

Luis Figo, one of the finest players of his generation, dazzled fans for nearly two decades with his skill, vision, and unmatched technical ability. A player of immense talent, Figo represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the Portuguese national team.

Figo’s career wasn’t without its fair share of controversy, particularly his highly publicized and unforgettable transfer from Barcelona to archrivals Real Madrid—a move that permanently soured his relationship with the Catalan faithful.

Figo began his professional career at Sporting CP in Lisbon, where he quickly rose through the ranks before earning a move to Barcelona. During his five years with the club, Figo won seven trophies and became a beloved figure among fans. But all that changed in 2000, when he shocked soccer world by transferring to Real Madrid, igniting one of the fiercest player rivalries in the sport’s history.

The bitterness from Barcelona fans was palpable, most notably in a famous El Clásico match at Camp Nou, where Figo was pelted with objects every time he approached the corner flag.

Luis Figo of Real Madrid is bombarded by missiles as he attempts to take a corner during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid played at the Camp Nou. Firo Foto/Getty Images

Luis Figo of Real Madrid is bombarded by missiles as he attempts to take a corner during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid played at the Camp Nou. Firo Foto/Getty Images

That same year, despite the controversy, Figo’s brilliance on the field earned him the Ballon d’Or, recognizing him as the best player in the world—having played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in that calendar year.

Figo’s top three soccer players of all time

In a conversation with former defender Rio Ferdinand five years ago, Figo was asked to name the best players in history. Without hesitation, the Portuguese legend listed Pelé, Eusebio, and Cristiano Ronaldo. “Pelé for what he meant to his generation, Eusebio for the same, and Cristiano Ronaldo because today he is the best player in the world,” Figo said.

It’s no surprise that Figo included two fellow Portuguese icons, Eusebio and Ronaldo, in his all-time top three. Despite Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona omission, Figo’s choices reflect his deep appreciation for players who shaped generations and his admiration for fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.

