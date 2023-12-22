Antonela Roccuzzo was thrilled after finding out Luis Suarez will play with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is new player of Inter Miami and he will reunite with his great friend, Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan striker had a marvelous run alongside the Argentine legend from 2014 to 2020 with FC Barcelona.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.”

During that tenure in Spain, Luis Suarez won one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, four titles of La Liga, four Spanish Cups (Copa del Rey) and two Spanish Super Cups. He scored 195 goals in 283 matches. Just amazing.

Beyond forming a spectacular trident alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, the most important thing for Suarez was the bond of friendship he formed with his teammates, especially with the family of the Argentine. That’s why Antonela Roccuzzo was one of the first people to congratulate him on his new adventure in the MLS.

Antonela Roccuzzo reacts with special message for Luis Suarez

Despite their paths taking different directions after their time at Barcelona, the families of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez always remained close. They even spent several vacations together posting those details on social media.

Now, considering they will begin a new stage together in Miami, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, reacted excitedly to the announcement of Suarez arriving in Miami.

Practically in all the posts of Inter Miami or Luis Suarez, there was a reaction from Antonela. First, in the official announcement of the club, Messi’s wife posted four emojis with tears of joy.

Afterwards, in the photo of Luis Suarez with the Inter Miami jersey, Antonela put four applauding emojis.