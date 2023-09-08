A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly talked about the big rivalry he’s had with Lionel Messi over the years. The statement shocked the media as it’s very rare that any of them talks about the other publicly.

“The rivalry with Messi? I don’t see things that way. It was a good rivalry. The rivalry is over. If you love Cristiano, you don’t have to hate Messi or vice versa. We are two good, or very good players (laughs). Both of us changed the history of soccer. We are respected worldwide, that’s the most important thing. He is making his own path and I am making mine. And the legacy continues.”

Now, in another chapter of this surprising new phase, Antonela Roccuzzo and Georgina Rodriguez, Messi’s wife and Cristiano’s partner, also bonded in a never before seen situation.

Georgina Rodriguez had an incredible gesture with Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo appeared at an event for Tiffany in which she wore amazing pieces of jewelry designed by Jean Schlumberger. “Very happy to be part of Tiffany’s family. Thank you for such an incredible event”.

In the post published on her official Instagram account, Lionel Messi’s wife is seen with a spectacular dress and the collection provided by Tiffany. The images have almost three million likes.

Though a lot of celebrities praised Antonela Roccuzzo, Georgina Rodriguez surprised everyone with a very special message accompanied by the heart emoji. “Beautiful.”

So, on and off the field, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have forgotten their rivalry. Maybe a possible friendship between the couples is on the making. Time will tell.