David Beckham had a dream. Lionel Messi producing a soccer revolution in the MLS with Inter Miami. It was the prefect timing as the star from Argentina had just won the Qatar 2022 World Cup and was tired of the dynamic at PSG.

Messi arrived and immediately conquered the first title in franchise history: the 2023 Leagues Cup. Of course, and it was all part of Bechkam’s plan, Leo needed help from extraordinary and familiar players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi’s performances would still be inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, David Beckham just made another big splash to help him maintain his status as the best ever.

Luis Suarez is new player of Inter Miami and they are suddenly favorites to claim the MLS Cup and other huge titles such as the Concacaf Champions Cup. Yes. Anything is possible.

Luis Suarez is new player of Inter Miami

This Friday, Luis Suarez was officially announced as new player of Inter Miami. “I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality.”

The Uruguayan striker signed a one-year contract with Inter Miami after being named the Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian league with 26 goals and 17 assists. He was a key factor for Gremio to win the Campeonato Gaucho and the Recopa Gaucha.

Of course, everyone remember his stint at Barcelona with Lionel Messi. From 2014 to 2020, he won one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, one UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups. He scored 195 goals in that period.

David Beckham reacts to Luis Suarez’s arrival to Inter Miami

A few minutes later, David Beckham posted many stories on his Instagram account about what’s coming for Inter Miami and delivered a very special message for Suarez.

“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy.”

In a detail which caught a lot of attention on social media, David Beckham ‘forgot’ to mention Sergio Busquets, who was also part of that golden era with Barcelona. Although the club did include him in their photos, Beckham made that ‘mistake’ on Instagram.