Are Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez playing today, Aug. 29, in Inter Miami vs CF Montreal?

Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez are among the headline stars fans are eager to see on the pitch when Inter Miami faces CF Montreal.

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez headline the marquee matchup as Inter Miami host CF Montreal in MLS regular-season action today.

Both Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez are expected to play today after being named to their respective matchday rosters. The fixture reunites the pair after their successful stint in Spain, where they forged a strong partnership both on the pitch and in the locker room.

Messi will look to snap Inter Miami’s recent slide following the departure of assistant coach Guillermo Hoyos. The Herons are winless in their last five matches (0-4-1) since Messi’s return to the roster.

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Meanwhile, Sanchez aims to maintain Montreal‘s momentum and solidify their playoff push. The Chilean star arrived this season looking to spearhead the club’s attack and make an immediate impact.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Predicted lineups: Inter Miami vs CF Montreal

Inter Miami will be without Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende, Santi Morales, and Micael due to injury. Montreal faces its own roster test, with Frankie Amaya, Wikelman Carmona, Bode Hidalgo, Efrain Morales, and Hennadii Synchuk all sidelined.

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Here are the projected starting XIs for both clubs:

Inter Miami projected XI: GK: Dayne St. Clair DEF: Ian Fray, Fricio Caicedo, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen MID: Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia FWD: Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez, German Berterame

