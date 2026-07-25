CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 MLS match on July 25, 2026

CF Montreal will take on Inter Miami at the Saputo Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. After their victory against Chicago Fire, Messi's team is preparing for another tough match, this time against CF Montreal. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Tournament MLS Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami in the USA

Soccer fans won’t find this highly anticipated clash anywhere else, as Apple TV holds exclusive rights to broadcast the action live in its entirety.

The game will be available exclusively through Apple TV, delivering comprehensive live coverage from the opening kick through the closing moments.

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Can I watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream the game live through Apple TV, which currently provides a complimentary 7-day trial for eligible new users.

With this promotion, fans can tune in and watch the action without paying upfront, then decide at the end of the trial period whether they would like to keep their subscription active.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami enters this match on a high after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire, a result that lifted the Herons to 34 points and within five of Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC.

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Even without Lionel Messi, Miami has remained one of the conference’s strongest teams and will be aiming to extend its winning run with another valuable three points.

CF Montreal, meanwhile, is looking to recover from a 1-0 loss to Nashville and keep its postseason hopes alive, sitting four points outside the Eastern Conference play-in spots heading into this important clash.

Noah Streit of CF Montreal – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

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CF Montreal vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

CF Montreal (4-3-3): Sébastian Breza; Dawid Bugaj, Jalen Neal, Efraín Morales, Luca Petrasso; Fabian Herbers, Samuel Piette, Matty Longstaff; Hennadii Synchuk, Prince Owusu, Noah Streit.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Ian Fray, Micael dos Santos Silva, Sergio Reguilón; Dániel Pintér, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Mateo Silvetti, Germán Berterame, Luis Suárez.

What time is the CF Montreal vs Inter Miami match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM