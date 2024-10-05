Argentina drops two of Lionel Messi's teammates from World Cup Qualifiers roster at last minute

Two Lionel Messi's teammates have been removed from Argentina's 2026 World Cup Qualifiers roster due to injuries.

Argentina’s national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, confirmed via social media that Paulo Dybala and Nicolas Gonzalez will be sidelined from the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia. Lionel Messi will still feature, but the two absentees represent key losses ahead of the matches on October 10 and October 15.

Both players were ruled out due to physical issues that would prevent them from being fully fit for the qualifiers. Scaloni made the decision to withdraw them from the squad, and replacements are expected to be announced soon.

Nicolas Gonzalez’s absence was somewhat anticipated after suffering a rectus femoris injury to his right leg during Juventus’ Champions League clash with Leipzig.

The bigger surprise came with Paulo Dybala’s withdrawal. Dybala, who missed the 2024 Copa America, had recently returned to the squad during September’s qualifiers, where he wore Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 jersey and scored in a 3-0 win against Chile.

Paulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Concerns over Alexis Mac Allister’s health

Another worrying development for Argentina came after Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, when midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was subbed off at halftime. According to USA Network’s broadcast, Mac Allister was seen with ice on his upper thigh, raising concerns about his availability.

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul later provided an update, noting that Mac Allister’s substitution was precautionary. “He’s still dealing with some adductor pain, but it hasn’t developed into a full injury. Argentina’s next match is in five days,” Edul posted on X.

Argentina’s upcoming schedule

Argentina will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign on October 10 against Venezuela in Maturín, followed by a home fixture on October 15 against Bolivia at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.