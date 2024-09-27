Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

One of Lionel Messi's key teammates has been suspended and will miss Argentina's October matches in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

While Argentina celebrated the news that Lionel Messi will return to the national team for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after recovering from injury, they recently learned they’ll be without an essential player. Argentina’s star goalkeeper, Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, has been suspended by FIFA and will miss the crucial upcoming matches.

According to Argentine national team journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez has been handed a two-game suspension by FIFA, ruling him out of Argentina’s qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

The suspension stems from Martínez’s obscene gestures with the Copa America trophy after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Chile and for pushing a cameraman after their 2-1 away loss to Colombia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

October was shaping up to be a promising month for Argentine soccer, with their captain Messi set to return to action, but Martinez’s suspension has cast a shadow over the team’s preparations.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates with the Copa America 2024 trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Advertisement

Options to replace Martinez

With Martínez suspended, Argentina’s starting goalkeeper spot is up for grabs, and head coach Lionel Scaloni is considering multiple candidates to step in as starters.

Advertisement

see also Argentina teammate sheds light on Lionel Messi’s thoughts about 2026 World Cup

In the last international window, Scaloni called up Geronimo Rulli, Walter Benitez, and Juan Musso, making one of these three likely to start in the upcoming matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.

Advertisement

Benitez was the most recent keeper to get playing time, starting in Argentina’s friendly win against Costa Rica in March. However, Rulli has previously been a trusted option under Scaloni, although his last appearance was in September 2022.

Musso’s last outing for Argentina came in 2021 during a 3-0 loss to Bolivia on the road. With a month and a half to go before the qualifiers, Scaloni has time to decide which of these three will step in for Martínez, but the decision seems to be between these experienced options.

Advertisement