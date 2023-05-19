Argentina U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Argentina U-20 will receive Uzbekistan U-20 this Saturday, May 20 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Argentina U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the debut of the organizers and without a doubt it generates great expectations since it is the U-20 teams of the last world champions, Argentina, which also comes from a huge failure in what was the last Conmebol U-20 South American championship.

The Argentine team was not even able to pass the first phase, showing a very weak performance, and their qualification for this World Cup was exclusively due to the fact that the original organizers, Indonesia, finally lost the organization due to disagreements with FIFA. The Argentines will have to show something better than in the continental tournament when facing Uzbekistan U-20, candidates to fight for the first two places in the group.

Argentina U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 21)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 21)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 21)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 21)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 21)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Argentina U-20 vs Uzbekistan U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Public Television, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada RDS App, TSN5, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Youtube

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN Live, VIX+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Live Sports, Telemundo