United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20 TV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

United States U-20 will play against Ecuador U-20 this Saturday, May 20 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20 TV online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the first Matchday of Group B and it will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of all the first games that will take place in the group stage. The two main candidates to stay with the first and second place in the Group face each other, which could be an anticipated duel for leadership.

On the one hand there will be the current Concacaf champions, the United States U-20, who want to reaffirm what was done in that 2022 tournament now in the World Cup. But they will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Ecuador U-20, the fourth best team in the last Conmebol U-20 tournament.

United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 21)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: TSN5, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo