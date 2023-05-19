United States U-20 will play against Ecuador U-20 this Saturday, May 20 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20 TV online free in the US on Fubo]
It is the first Matchday of Group B and it will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of all the first games that will take place in the group stage. The two main candidates to stay with the first and second place in the Group face each other, which could be an anticipated duel for leadership.
On the one hand there will be the current Concacaf champions, the United States U-20, who want to reaffirm what was done in that 2022 tournament now in the World Cup. But they will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Ecuador U-20, the fourth best team in the last Conmebol U-20 tournament.
United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 21)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
United States U-20 vs Ecuador U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: TSN5, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: The Team Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo