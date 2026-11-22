Juventus face Venezia FC today at Allianz Stadium in the 2026-27 Serie A. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Juventus host Venezia FC in a 2026-27 Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides as they try to settle into form, and these predicted lineups give a clear look at how each coach plans to approach it.

Spalletti sets Juventus up in a 3-4-2-1 with Guglielmo Vicario behind a back three of Zeki Çelik, Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumí. Nick Woltemade and Weston McKennie provide width in the four-man midfield band, with Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz anchoring the center. Juan Cabal and Kerim Alajbegović operate just behind Randal Kolo Muani, who leads the line as the central striker. There are no listed absences, so Spalletti has his full predicted group available to work with. Juventus’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Çelik, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí; Nick Woltemade, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal, Kerim Alajbegović; Randal Kolo Muani.

Nicola lines Venezia FC up in a 3-5-2 built around goalkeeper Filip Stanković and a back three of Redouane Halhal, Matías Moreno and Juan Jesus. The midfield five of Antoine Hainaut, Simon Sohm, Gianluca Busio, Kike Pérez and Pasquale Mazzocchi is designed to give the team control in the center while still supporting the wide areas. John Yeboah and Akor Adams pair up front, tasked with carrying the attacking threat after the win over Udinese. With no absences listed, Nicola can select from a complete squad for the trip to Turin. Venezia FC’s predicted lineup (3-5-2): Filip Stanković; Redouane Halhal, Matías Moreno, Juan Jesus; Antoine Hainaut, Simon Sohm, Gianluca Busio, Kike Pérez, Pasquale Mazzocchi; John Yeboah, Akor Adams.

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How does Juventus arrive for the game vs Venezia FC?

Juventus come into this one off a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on November 8, which followed a 2-0 win over Napoli on November 1 and a 0-2 loss to Genoa on October 28. The split results show a team still searching for consistency rather than building a clear run. A win here would steady things and give Luciano Spalletti something to build on before the next round of fixtures.

How does Venezia FC arrive for the game vs Juventus?

Venezia FC enter the match having beaten Udinese 2-1 on November 6, a result that came after back-to-back losses, 0-1 to Como 1907 on November 1 and 0-2 to Inter on October 28. That win snapped the slide and gave the club something to build from heading into Turin. Another positive result against a side like Juventus would mark real progress for Davide Nicola’s group this season.