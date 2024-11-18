Angel Di Maria names his successor on the Argentina National Team: 'He's incredibly talented’

Angel Di Maria, who retired from the Argentine national team after the 2024 Copa America, has revealed which player he thinks could be his successor in La Albiceleste.

Argentina icon Angel Di Maria decided to hang up his boots for the national team after lifting the 2024 Copa America trophy. While he will definitely be missed, La Albiceleste have plenty of young talent to look forward to in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Clank!, Di Maria expressed optimism about the future of the national team. When asked about a potential successor, he highlighted Facundo Buonanotte as a promising newcomer.

“It’s hard to compare yourself to anyone, we’re all very different. I really like Facundo Buonanotte,” the Benfica player said. “He’s incredibly talented and is gradually trying to leave his mark. It’s not easy to break into the national team. He’s one of the players I really like because of the way he plays and he can give a lot to the team going forward,” he said.

Buonanotte is 19 years old, and he plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Leicester City. During this season in the Premier League, he has played 10 matches, scored three goals and provided two assists so far.

Facundo Buonanotte of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He shared the pitch with Di Maria just once for Argentina, in a 3-0 win over El Salvador in Philadelphia in March 2024. Buonanotte came on as a 20th-minute substitute and completed the match alongside Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Di Maria explains his decision to retire from Argentina’s national team

Di Maria, 36, opened up about his decision to retire from the national team. “When the World Cup ended, I kind of had it planned, but I didn’t really feel it. It was like, ‘It’s better to leave if things go well’ and ‘if things go wrong, I’ve already completed a cycle’, but after winning, you kind of want to carry on a bit longer,” he said.

“The Copa America wasn’t far away and I felt I could perform and help the young players coming through. So, after the World Cup, I started saying it was going to be the Copa América and that was it. I became more and more convinced of the decision and when the tournament came around, I said it was the right time,” he concluded.

Di Maria’s numbers with the national team

Di María’s impact on Argentine football is undeniable. A World Cup champion, two-time Copa America winner, and Finalissima champion, he retires as one of the nation’s all-time greats. With 145 goals for his country, including crucial strikes in the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa América finals, his legacy is cemented in football history.