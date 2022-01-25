Lionel Scaloni has called up 26 players to represent the two-time World Champions in this round of Conmebol World Cup qualification. Argentina have already booked their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

For Argentina it’s about getting as many games as possible before the big event in Qatar 2022. Lionel Scaloni has rebounded and has the media on his side after winning the Copa America in Brazil in 2021. Argentina also has an unbeaten streak of 27 games which is a modern-day record for the national team, and begs the question what where Argentine fans so angry about?

Lionel Messi will not be a part of the squad as he is recovering from his recent injuries and bout with coronavirus. Nonetheless the list boast some very impressive names in Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Emiliano Martínez.

No other name may stand out more than River Plate and Manchester City target, striker Julián Álvarez. The young forward is considered the top prospect of all of Argentine soccer at the moment. Here is the full squad for Argentina for their qualification games against Chile and Colombia.

Argentina squad against Chile and Colombia

GK Franco Armani

GK Emiliano Martínez

GK Esteban Andrada

GK Juan Musso

DF Nicolás Otamendi

DF Marcos Acuña

DF Nicolás Tagliafico

DF Germán Pezzella

DF Gonzalo Montiel

DF Nahuel Molina

DF Lucas Martínez Quarta

DF Lisandro Martínez

MF Ángel Di María

MF Leandro Paredes

MF Rodrigo De Paul

MF Giovani Lo Celso

MF Alejandro Gómez

MF Maximiliano Meza

MF Alexis Mac Allister

MF Emiliano Buendía

FW Lautaro Martínez

FW Paulo Dybala

FW Ángel Correa

FW Nicolás González

FW Lucas Ocampos

FW Julián Álvarez