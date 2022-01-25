For Argentina it’s about getting as many games as possible before the big event in Qatar 2022. Lionel Scaloni has rebounded and has the media on his side after winning the Copa America in Brazil in 2021. Argentina also has an unbeaten streak of 27 games which is a modern-day record for the national team, and begs the question what where Argentine fans so angry about?

Lionel Messi will not be a part of the squad as he is recovering from his recent injuries and bout with coronavirus. Nonetheless the list boast some very impressive names in Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Emiliano Martínez.

No other name may stand out more than River Plate and Manchester City target, striker Julián Álvarez. The young forward is considered the top prospect of all of Argentine soccer at the moment. Here is the full squad for Argentina for their qualification games against Chile and Colombia.

 

Argentina squad against Chile and Colombia

GK Franco Armani  
GK Emiliano Martínez           
GK Esteban Andrada              
GK Juan Musso        

DF Nicolás Otamendi            
DF Marcos Acuña  
DF Nicolás Tagliafico              
DF Germán Pezzella              
DF Gonzalo Montiel               
DF Nahuel Molina  
DF Lucas Martínez Quarta  
DF Lisandro Martínez            

MF Ángel Di María  
MF Leandro Paredes              
MF Rodrigo De Paul
MF Giovani Lo Celso               
MF Alejandro Gómez             
MF Maximiliano Meza           
MF Alexis Mac Allister
MF Emiliano Buendía             

FW Lautaro Martínez             
FW Paulo Dybala      
FW Ángel Correa
FW Nicolás González              
FW Lucas Ocampos
FW Julián Álvarez    

    