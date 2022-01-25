For Argentina it’s about getting as many games as possible before the big event in Qatar 2022. Lionel Scaloni has rebounded and has the media on his side after winning the Copa America in Brazil in 2021. Argentina also has an unbeaten streak of 27 games which is a modern-day record for the national team, and begs the question what where Argentine fans so angry about?
Lionel Messi will not be a part of the squad as he is recovering from his recent injuries and bout with coronavirus. Nonetheless the list boast some very impressive names in Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Emiliano Martínez.
No other name may stand out more than River Plate and Manchester City target, striker Julián Álvarez. The young forward is considered the top prospect of all of Argentine soccer at the moment. Here is the full squad for Argentina for their qualification games against Chile and Colombia.
Argentina squad against Chile and Colombia
GK Franco Armani
GK Emiliano Martínez
GK Esteban Andrada
GK Juan Musso
DF Nicolás Otamendi
DF Marcos Acuña
DF Nicolás Tagliafico
DF Germán Pezzella
DF Gonzalo Montiel
DF Nahuel Molina
DF Lucas Martínez Quarta
DF Lisandro Martínez
MF Ángel Di María
MF Leandro Paredes
MF Rodrigo De Paul
MF Giovani Lo Celso
MF Alejandro Gómez
MF Maximiliano Meza
MF Alexis Mac Allister
MF Emiliano Buendía
FW Lautaro Martínez
FW Paulo Dybala
FW Ángel Correa
FW Nicolás González
FW Lucas Ocampos
FW Julián Álvarez