Argentina worried about Hurricane Milton and logistics to get to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying match

The Argentine national team is currently training in Miami as a result of a political conflict between Venezuela and Argentina, but the emergence of Hurricane Milton leaves doubt that the match could even take place.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

As it stands, Argentina and Venezuela will play on October 10th at the Maturín stadium in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. It all depends on whether Lionel Scaloni’s side can even make the match given the arrival of Hurricane Milton in the Florida area.

The gusts of wind of nearly 250 kilometers per hour reportedly will not reach where the national team is training, but strong storms and winds of about 100 km/h are expected, which raises doubts about the normal operation of airports.

At the moment, Argentina is slated to train in the morning, and then, due to the ongoing political conflict between the Argentine government and Venezuelan leaders, which has resulted in blocked airspace for Argentine planes over Venezuela, the team will charter a Colombian private jet that must make a mandatory stop in Barranquilla before landing in Maturín.

Argentina currently sits first in World Cup qualifying, while Venezuela is in sixth; as many as seven teams could qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with six guaranteed a spot in the new 48-team competition.

What if Argentina cannot make the trip to Venezuela for World Cup qualifying?

Given the situation, both politically and due to Mother Nature, if the plane cannot take off from Miami, there may be a possibility of Argentina arriving on the day of the game with special authorization or even postponing the match to Friday.

Lionel Scaloni will also have issues on the pitch, as he will need to adjust due to injuries to Marcos Acuña, Paulo Dybala, and Nico Gonzalez, along with suspended goalkeeper Emi Martínez.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

