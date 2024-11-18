Benfica star Angel Di Maria claims Lionel Messi is way better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benfica standout Ángel Di María recently revealed why he believes Lionel Messi is better than his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ángel Di María witnessed firsthand the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during their legendary runs with Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. In a recent interview, the Argentine playmaker shared his perspective on why Messi stands apart from Ronaldo in the pantheon of soccer greats.

Speaking with Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank!, Di María emphasized that while both players are among the best in history, Messi edges out Ronaldo by a considerable margin.

“I’ve always said the same thing—they are the two best in history. But it’s obvious that the best, by far, is Leo,” Di María stated. “It’s not just because of the eight Ballon d’Or awards he’s won, but because of everything else,” he added. “Cristiano is about work—work and work. But Messi, he’s pure talent, a gift from God. He doesn’t need to do anything extra to be the best.”

Di María went further, contrasting their approaches to the game: “Cristiano had to train hard, spend hours in the gym, perfect his finishing, and always push himself. But Leo, it’s like he’s just playing with friends. That’s why the difference between them is so big—Leo is unmatched.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team with Angel Di Maria of Argentina during a match between Argentina and Chile. Juan Mabromata – Pool/Getty Images

Di María’s success with Messi and Ronaldo

Di María shared the pitch with Ronaldo during his tenure at Real Madrid, where they captured six trophies together, including the 2011 Copa del Rey, the 2012 La Liga title, and the 2014 UEFA Champions League.

On the international stage, Di María has enjoyed immense success alongside Messi. The duo first struck gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It took another 13 years to celebrate again, but they went on to win the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América together.

Di María reflects on his first encounter with Messi

The bond between Di María and Messi began during the 2008 Olympics. “I was sharing a room with Pocho [Ezequiel Lavezzi]. We had music, mate, and everything happening after games. We even had a drum set someone bought—it was a full month locked away, and that gave us the chance to connect and build a friendship,” Di María recalled.

“It was such a unique feeling for me. It was incredible to share the Olympics with him, to talk with him, to just be around him,” he continued. “It was very special. I never imagined we’d spend 16 years together on the national team, but I enjoyed those Olympics to the fullest because you never know if you’ll get that kind of moment again.”