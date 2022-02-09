The activity resumes in the Argentine top-flight with a new edition of the domestic League Cup. Here, you will find everything there is to know about the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022, such as the format, schedule, dates, and how to watch it in the US.

Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 Schedule: Format, fixtures, dates, teams and how to watch it in the US

The wait is over. The Argentine League is back with a new edition of its League Cup. Following an exciting 2021 Liga Profesional won by River Plate, the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional resumes the domestic action. The Argentine Copa de la Liga 2022 will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ (free trial).

It will be the first of two tournaments that will take place in the Argentine first division this year, in which it is forced to fit its two competitions (Copa de la Liga & Liga Profesional) into a tight schedule due to the Qatar World Cup.

This League Cup will welcome two new teams to the top-flight. The number of participants has increased to 28, which is why the battle for the trophy will be even tougher. Here, take a look at the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 format, schedule, teams, and key dates.

Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 Format

For the second straight year, there were no relegations from the Argentine top-flight in 2021. Tigre and Barracas Central were promoted from the Primera Nacional (Argentina's second tier) so 28 clubs will compete in the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 as a result.

The tournament will not be played in a round-robin system like the last Liga Profesional but will adopt a similar format to the last League Cup (won by Colón). Relegations will resume later this year after the Liga Profesional 2022 concludes in October and will be determined by the Promedios table (the two teams with the worst average from the last three seasons will drop to the second division).

However, the Copa de la Liga 2022 will include a Group Stage, where the 28 clubs will be divided into two zones of 14 teams each. Besides the 13 rounds, there will be an interzonal fixture full of derbies.

The top four in each group will qualify for the knockout phase, where the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played in a single leg. The trophy will count as a League Cup and the winner will punch a ticket to the 2023 Conmebol Copa Libertadores.

The team with the best record will have home advantage in the quarterfinals, while the next two rounds will be played on neutral ground. This is how the Copa de la Liga 2022 quarterfinals will be played:

QF1: Zone A winner vs. Zone B 4th-placed team

QF2: Zone B winner vs. Zone A 4th-placed team

QF3: Zone A 2nd-placed team vs. Zone B 3rd-placed team

QF4: Zone B 2nd-placed team vs. Zone A 3rd-placed team

Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022: Teams & Groups

Zone A

River Plate, San Lorenzo, Racing Club, Talleres, Defensa y Justicia, Sarmiento, Banfield, Argentinos Juniors, Gimnasia, Unión, Newell’s Old Boys, Atlético Tucumán, Patronato, and Platense.

Zone B

Boca Juniors, Independiente, Rosario Central, Colón, Huracán, Vélez, Arsenal de Sarandí, Barracas Central, Lanús, Estudiantes, Central Córdoba, Aldosivi, Godoy Cruz, and Tigre.

Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022: Key Dates

Group Stage: From February 10 to May 8

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, May 11

Semifinals: Sunday, May 15

Final: Sunday, May 22

How to watch Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 in the US

To watch the tournament in the US, Paramount+ (free trial) will have full coverage of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Some games will be also broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022: Schedule

The Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 group stage gets underway on Thursday, February 10. Matchday 7 will be a must-watch as it will be the interzonal round - or as they call it in Argentina, "La Fecha de los Clásicos" (the date of the derbies).