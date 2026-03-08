Finalissima reportedly could decide its venue after crucial meeting between UEFA, Conmebol and Qatari government

The future of the Finalissima remains uncertain after the latest developments in Qatar. Different options have been analyzed regarding where the match between Spain and Argentina will take place, but the discussion between UEFA, Conmebol and the Qatari government now appears to be approaching a conclusion.

According to RNE Deportes, “Tomorrow, a high-level meeting will take place where a definitive decision will be made with UEFA, CONMEBOL and the Qatari government regarding the Finalissima. The Estadio da Luz in Lisbon would be the host venue if the Qatari authorities accept a contract termination, which is currently the biggest hurdle in trying to find an alternative.

“The Stadio Olimpico in Rome would be the other alternative to Doha, although the Lisbon option is currently well ahead.” Given the circumstances and the security concerns surrounding the situation, it appears increasingly likely that, for the safety of both the athletes and the fans attending the event, the match could be moved to another location.

In addition, those venues represent strong options because the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome will not have scheduled activity during the March FIFA international window, meaning both stadiums are available to host the Finalissima.

A sign that it could still be played in Qatar

Those alternatives could ultimately be ruled out depending on the agreement that is reached. However, one important factor to note is that soccer will return to Qatar this Thursday, March 12, in a move that signals apparent normality and could help stabilize plans for the Finalissima to be played in Doha on March 27, as originally scheduled.

Throughout this week, national competitions will resume, including the QSL. Three matches were rescheduled for Thursday, and since Saturday, teams have already returned to training while taking heightened security measures due to the tension that remains in the region.

The Finalissima venue still belongs to Doha despite the alternatives that have been mentioned in recent days. The coming days will be crucial in determining what ultimately happens with the event that has drawn major attention because it will feature two of the best national teams in the world, Spain and Argentina.