Major boost for Argentina as several injured players are set to return ahead of 2026 Finalissima

Argentina are ramping up preparations for their high-profile 2026 Finalissima clash against Spain, and the squad has received a major boost with Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lisandro Martinez, and Lautaro Martinez all recovering from their respective injuries.
Tagliafico returned to action earlier this month for Olympique Lyon after an ankle sprain sidelined him for six matches. Meanwhile, Gonzalez made a spectacular return from a muscle tear that kept him out for four games, netting a brace in Atletico Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad.
In the Premier League, Martinez has overcome a calf injury that caused him to miss Manchester United’s last three fixtures. He is expected to return to the starting XI this Sunday, March 15, for the matchup against Aston Villa.
Finally, Inter Milan striker Martinez has moved past a muscle strain that kept him out for four matches. He is set to rejoin the squad for the Serie A encounter against Atalanta this Saturday, March 14.
Venue uncertainty for the Finalissima
When the 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain was first confirmed for March 27, Lusail Stadium in Qatar was the designated venue. However, recent regional tensions in the Middle East have forced a change in plans.
Uncertainty continues to mount as organizers scramble to find a replacement. While Spanish media outlets had previously reported the match as confirmed for the Santiago Bernabeu, Argentina have rejected Madrid as the host city. With no stadium confirmed, Lisbon, Rome, and London have emerged as the leading neutral candidates to host the prestigious fixture.
In a new development, AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia posted on X (formerly Twitter) that both the Argentine federation and CONMEBOL believe Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires is the “ideal setting” for the final.
Tapia noted that he is scheduled to hold discussions tonight with CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez to resolve the venue crisis. A final decision and official announcement are expected within the next few days.
