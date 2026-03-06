Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate ruled out from 2026 Finalissima vs Spain due to knee surgery

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are intensifying their preparations to defend their Finalissima title against Lamine Yamal and Spain. Despite regional tensions in the Middle East causing initial scheduling concerns, UEFA broke its silence and confirmed they have no immediate plans to postpone the March 27 date or relocate the match from Qatar.

However, the Albiceleste received a significant blow on Friday as it was confirmed that Paulo Dybala underwent surgery on his left knee, officially ending his chances of recovering in time for the clash in Lusail.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 32-year-old forward underwent a diagnostic and surgical arthroscopy performed by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani at Rome’s Villa Stuart clinic.

The procedure addressed a complete longitudinal tear of the lateral meniscus. Dr. Mariani confirmed to Italian media that Dybala’s recovery timeline is set at approximately 45 days, making his absence from the Finalissima a certainty.

“We decided to perform a diagnostic and surgical arthroscopy simultaneously, and what we found was a complete longitudinal tear of the lateral meniscus,” Mariani told Sky Sport Italia. “The recovery time is 45 days for orthopedic care; after that, the return to the pitch—which I hope will be quick—will be decided by the medical staff, the trainers, and the Roma manager”.

Dybala takes a step back from the Argentine national team

This latest setback further complicates Dybala’s international future with Argentina. The AS Roma star has not featured for Lionel Scaloni’s side since 2024, when he scored against Chile in a World Cup Qualifier.

While his strong club form in 2025 had briefly put him back in contention, a string of muscle injuries and this recent meniscus tear have kept him sidelined for 14 matches already this season.

With the 2026 Finalissima now out of reach and only 45 days of recovery ahead before he can even begin training, Dybala faces a mountainous task to break back into Scaloni’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup this summer. Internal competition from rising talents and his recurring fitness issues leave his status for the tournament in serious jeopardy.

