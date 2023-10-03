Lionel Messi has missed Inter Miami’s last three games, including the US Open Cup which his team lost 2-1 in the final. The official explanation is that Messi is day to day, due to a slight pain he is feeling on old scar tissue on one of his legs.

A report began to circle around on Sunday that the Argentine World Cup winner actually had a 2 cm hamstring injury, but the timeline given by Caden DeLisa made little sense given Messi had injured himself against Ecuador, with the kind of injury that was specified Messi would have never been able to have played against Toronto FC.

Now on his Twitch channel, TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul, who has a closer relationship with Messi than most journalists and covers the Argentine national team closely cleared the air regarding the state of Messi’s injury.

Messi injury update

Gaston Edul said via twitch: “If Messi’s environment, the medical team, and the Inter Miami staff say that he suffers from a scar from an old injury he suffered, then it is irresponsible for someone to say something other than that.

“His lack of participation is more for prevention than for injury because it could get worse if he does not feel ready to participate.”

With a US Open Cup final lost and time running out on Inter Miami’s season to make the playoffs, Tata Martino’s side will need a win on Wednesday against the Chicago Fire to keep hope alive of making the post season.

After the game in Chicago, Inter Miami takes on Cincinnati FC and has a two game showdown with Charlotte FC.