Lionel Messi has revolutionized MLS since his arrival at Inter Miami in July of this year. In just one month, the Argentine has played a pivotal role in helping the team secure their first trophy in their brief history. However, his impact extends beyond David Beckham‘s co-owned team, as he has garnered significant attention for the league.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami, the club has undergone significant transformations. Notably, the team introduced a new pricing structure, resulting in a doubling of the annual cost for certain season tickets. According to the Miami Herald, the cheapest season ticket in 2023 was $485 in the north stands, and now that same section will cost $884 in 2024.

Furthermore, Messi holds the distinction of being the top-selling Adidas MLS jersey on the official MLS Store website. Additionally, Apple TV+ has wasted no time in releasing a documentary about his initial weeks in America, appropriately titled “Messi Meets America.” Here’s all you need to know, including the release date.

When will Lionel Messi’s documentary be available on Apple TV+?

“Messi Meets America” delves into the arrival of the World Cup champion, featuring interviews and commentary with figures such as David Beckham and Messi himself. Apple TV+ announced today (Oct. 2, 2023) that the six-part documentary series will premiere on October 11, 2023.

The streaming service has also unveiled the first teaser trailer, showcasing some of Messi’s most significant moments with the team, including their League’s Cup title victory back in August.

Additionally, Apple is currently working on a second, as-yet-unnamed documentary centered around Messi’s FIFA World Cup journey, culminating in Argentina’s triumph at Qatar 2022. The release date for this series remains undisclosed at this time.