Boca Juniors will visit Argentinos Juniors for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors will face each other for the Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

Argentinos Juniors are one of the teams fighting to be at the top of the championship. After the victory against Barracas Central by 3-1 they reached their 5th victory in 8 games, obtaining 16 of 24 possible points. They will not have an easy game against Boca Juniors, but they have been playing at a good level and, as if that were not enough, they will play at home.

As for the visitors, their progress in the local championship has not been the most auspicious, more than anything because they dedicated all their efforts to winning the Copa Libertadores. Finally, the "Xeneizes" were eliminated and that is why now they will try to fight for the Argentine League, and they have a good opportunity before them by facing one of the teams that fight at the top.

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors that will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal, Argentina will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors

Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Tuesday, July 19 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International.

