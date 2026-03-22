Arsenal lose 2026 EFL Cup final to Man City: Memes and reactions from fans

In a thrilling 2026 EFL Cup final, Manchester City decisively defeated Arsenal to claim the championship. Nico O’Reilly emerged as the hero at Wembley, scoring both goals for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Meanwhile, the Gunners played their ninth final in this competition, having won only twice and lost the other seven.

Here are the top reactions from fans on social media, who were quick to weigh in on another Arsenal defeat in the EFL Cup.

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