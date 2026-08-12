Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 12, 2026

Seattle Sounders host Chivas Guadalajara at Lumen Field in the final Phase One match of the 2026 Leagues Cup. With Seattle still chasing a knockout-round spot and Chivas already eliminated, here is how to watch the game in the USA.

Match Summary Match Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara in the USA

Seattle Sounders vs. Chivas Guadalajara will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. The official Seattle Sounders match page lists the platform as the streaming option for the Leagues Cup meeting at Lumen Field.

Can I watch Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara for free?

Yes! Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can use a seven-day free trial to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Chivas Guadalajara. Apple’s current MLS offering lists the service at $12.99 per month with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Seattle Sounders still have a chance to reach the 2026 Leagues Cup knockout rounds, while Chivas Guadalajara have already been eliminated from the competition.

Seattle enters its final Phase One match with three points after losing 3-0 to Toluca and then beating Queretaro 3-0 at Lumen Field. The victory moved them to a 1-1-0 record and 12th place in the MLS-specific standings.

They will therefore be under pressure to get another positive result at home. Their victory over Queretaro was particularly important because it snapped a seven-match losing streak in all competitions, while Sebastian Gomez scored and assisted in his first-ever start for Seattle. Danny Musovski and Albert Rusnak also found the net in the 3-0 win.

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Players of Seattle Sounders (Source: Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

For Chivas, the situation is very different. Guadalajara opened Phase One with a 1-1 draw against LAFC before losing the penalty shootout, earning one point, and then fell 1-0 to FC Dallas. That result left them without a path to the top four of the Liga MX table, and MLS officially listed the club among the teams eliminated from the tournament as of August 10.

Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara: Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Antino Lopez, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Peter Kingston, Alex Roldan; Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Gomez; Danny Musovski.

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Chivas Guadalajara (3-1-4-2): Raul Rangel; Diego Campillo, Bryan Gonzalez, Miguel Gomez; Ruben Gonzalez; Luis Romo, Armando Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Richard Ledezma; Angel Sepulveda, Roberto Alvarado.

What time is the Seattle Sounders vs Chivas Guadalajara match?

The Seattle Sounders vs. Chivas Guadalajara match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 10:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM