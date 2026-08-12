Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs Club Leon today in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 3

Inter Miami and Club Leon face off in a decisive 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 3 clash—here are their predicted lineups.

Inter Miami play their third match of the 2026 Leagues Cup group stage this Wednesday against Club Leon, in a fixture where Lionel Messi’s status remains uncertain, and any result—a win, tie, or loss—could alter the team’s course in the tournament.

The Herons started the group stage on the right foot. Last Wednesday, Inter Miami earned a 4-2 victory over Atletico San Luis behind a brilliant performance from Messi, who scored two goals and delivered an assist in his return to the starting XI following the 2026 World Cup with the Argentina national team.

However, last Saturday Inter Miami fell 2-1 to Mexico’s Monterrey in an emotional match played without Messi. Early that morning, the Argentine captain received news that his father, Jorge Messi, passed away in Rosario following a months-long battle with an illness.

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Inter Miami predicted Lineup

The primary question surrounding this match centers on Messi’s presence with the MLS franchise. However, the Argentine star will not feature this evening following the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, creating a difficult situation.

Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami

Guillermo Hoyos is expected to line up as follows: Rocco Rios Novo; Fray, Fricio Caicedo, Micael, Noah Allen; Telasco Segovia, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Bright; Luis Suarez, and Daniel Pinter.

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Leon expected Lineup

Mexico’s Leon enter this match with a perfect record and know that a victory will secure qualification for the quarterfinals. In its opener, the squad earned a 1-0 win over Nashville SC before defeating Orlando City 2-1, and it now heads to Miami seeking to lock up a spot in the knockout round.

Javier Gandolfi has delivered excellent results and is expected to field the following side: Oscar Garcia; Sebastian Vegas, Juan Guevara, Jhohan Romana, Ivan Moreno, Sebastian Santos; Ivan Rodriguez, Daniel Arcila, Fernando Beltran, Rodrigo Echeverria; Jordi Cortizo.