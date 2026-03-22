Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Rivals meet for second time in the 2026 EFL Cup final at Wembley!

The first piece of major silverware in the English calendar is up for grabs as Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to clash in the 2026 EFL Cup final as a rematch from the 2018’s final won by City. After navigating a grueling road to Wembley, both giants are now 90 minutes, or maybe more, away from domestic glory.

Arsenal enter the weekend riding a wave of momentum following a dramatic qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals. Conversely, City are looking to recalibrate; Pep Guardiola’s side is hungry for a bounce-back performance after a stunning, high-stakes exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Will the Gunners’ European high carry them to the EFL Cup trophy, or will the reigning champions reassert their dominance? Follow along with Bolavip US for live updates, highlights, and every goal as it happens.