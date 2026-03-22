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Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Rivals meet for second time in the 2026 EFL Cup final at Wembley!

Arsenal and Manchester City square off today in the 2026 EFL Cup final at Wembley. Follow every stat and highlight, H2H in finals, and catch all the goals as they happen via our live blog.

By Santiago Tovar

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Kai Havertz of Arsenal and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.
© Ryan Pierse and Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Arsenal and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

The first piece of major silverware in the English calendar is up for grabs as Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to clash in the 2026 EFL Cup final as a rematch from the 2018’s final won by City. After navigating a grueling road to Wembley, both giants are now 90 minutes, or maybe more, away from domestic glory.

Arsenal enter the weekend riding a wave of momentum following a dramatic qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals. Conversely, City are looking to recalibrate; Pep Guardiola’s side is hungry for a bounce-back performance after a stunning, high-stakes exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Will the Gunners’ European high carry them to the EFL Cup trophy, or will the reigning champions reassert their dominance? Follow along with Bolavip US for live updates, highlights, and every goal as it happens.

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H2H in EFL Cup finals for Arsenal and City

Manchester City and Arsenal will square off with the EFL Cup trophy on the line. While both clubs are domestic giants, this marks their second encounter in a League Cup final.

The stakes couldn't be higher, though the shadow of their 2018 Wembley meeting looms large. In that League Cup showcase, Pep Guardiola’s side dominated in a 3-0 clinical finish over Arsene Wenger’s Gunners, a result that signaled a changing of the guard in English football. Now, with a new era of talent on the pitch, the North London side looks to flip the script and secure silverware against the reigning juggernauts of Manchester.

Absences confirmed in both teams

Following the release of today's official starting XIs, both sides will be forced to navigate the EFL Cup final without several key fixtures.

Arsenal will be shorthanded in the midfield and at the back, as Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber, and captain Martin Odegaard have all been ruled out for the high-stakes clash.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s defensive depth faces a test; Ruben Dias is notably absent from the lineup, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is missing from the bench, leaving Pep Guardiola’s squad without two veteran anchors.

Manchester City's confirmed lineup

Manchester City have officially unveiled its starting lineup for today’s high-stakes EFL Cup final showdown against Arsenal. Star striker Erling Haaland will spearhead the attack as City looks to hoist the first major English trophy of the season.

City lineup: Trafford J. (G); Nunes M., Khusanov A., Ake N., O'Reilly N.; Rodri, Cherki R., Silva B. (C); Doku J., Semenyo A., Haaland E.

Arsenal's confirmed lineup

Arsenal have officially announced their starting XI for today’s decisive EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City. Victor Gyokeres leads the attack as they look to secure the first major title in England this season.

Arsenal lineup: Arrizabalaga K. (G); White B., Saliba W., Gabriel, Hincapie P.; Zubimendi M., Rice D., Havertz K.; Saka B., Trossard L., Gyokeres V.

Potential scenarios in this final

With the 2026 EFL Cup title on the line today at Wembley, the stakes couldn't be higher for Arsenal and Manchester City. In this winner-take-all format, there is no room for a draw.

Both teams would need to fight every ball in order to become champions, before the overtime and possibly the penalty shoot-out happen. We are about to follow a game that could created plenty of emotions.

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Start time and how to watch

Arsenal vs Manchester City will get underway at 12:30 PM ET (PT: 9:30 AM)

Watch this EFL Cup match between Arsenal and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in 2026 EFL Cup final

Welcome to our live coverage of a massive afternoon at Wembley Stadium. It’s a true heavyweight showdown as Arsenal and Manchester City square off with everything on the line.

Stick with us for tactical breakdowns, and ball-by-ball updates as the Premier League’s two titans take center stage in London.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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