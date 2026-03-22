Why are Donnarumma, Raya not starting today in Arsenal vs Man City at 2026 EFL Cup final at Wembley?

Both Gianluigi Donnarumma and David Raya will be watching the 2026 EFL Cup final on the bench as Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping the goalkeepers who started throughout the tournament.

Earlier in the season, Pep Guardiola decided the Carabao Cup would be James Trafford’s opportunity to get playing time, and the coach is now keeping him in the lineup for the final against Arsenal, which you can follow live with us.

The same reason Donnarumma isn’t starting today applies to Raya, as Mikel Arteta is keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga between the posts as the Spaniard started in all EFL Cup games for Arsenal this season.

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“He fully deserves it. He’s been phenomenal when he’s played. He’s played the whole competition and we fully trust him,” Arteta said of Kepa ahead of the EFL Cup final.

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James Trafford’s contribution to Man City’s EFL Cup run

While Donnarumma has been the starter for Manchester City in Premier League and Champions League matches this season, Trafford has been the Citizens‘ keeper in this campaign’s EFL Cup.

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see also What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Man City today in 2026 EFL Cup final at Wembley?

Trafford kept a clean sheet in the third round 2-0 win over Huddersfield before starting in the 3-1 victory over Swansea in the fourth round, eventually helping his side beat Brentford 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

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The semifinals saw Trafford record another shutout for a 2-0 first leg win over Newcastle, and even though he conceded one goal in the return leg, Manchester City got the job done with a 3-1 victory for a 5-1 aggregate difference. Now, Trafford is being rewarded with a start at Wembley.

Kepa’s influence in Arsenal’s road to Wembley

Kepa has also been instrumental in Arsenal’s road to Wembley this season. The former Chelsea goalkeeper started in the third and fourth round 2-0 wins over Port Vale and Brighton, respectively, but his most notable contribution came in the quarterfinals.

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When it looked like Maxence Lacroix’s own goal after 80′ would see Arsenal through, a last-gasp equalizer by Marc Guehi forced extra time against Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium. The game went to penalties, and a dramatic shootout saw Kepa step up with a clutch save against Lacroix for an 8-7 shootout win and a place in the semifinals.

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Kepa then started in the series against his former team, which saw Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 in the first leg before a 1-0 win at home punched their ticket to Wembley.

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Both Kepa and Trafford earned the chance to start in the big game today, with Donnarumma and Raya supporting on the bench, while being ready to come on if needed as there’s a big prize at stake at the 2026 EFL Cup final.