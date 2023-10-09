Manchester City have now dropped two in a row in the Premier League, City’s defeat to Arsenal goes along with their defeat to Wolves and has made them lose ground on top of the table Arsenal and Spurs.

Pep Guardiola’s side was outshot, out hustled and were almost even in possession as the Gunners sent a statement to the rest of the league that this could finally be their season.

In the tunnel at the conclusion of the match Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker began to argue with a member of the Arsenal staff and had to be pulled apart, an investigation is underway as and sanctions could be issued.

Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker argue with Arsenal staff video

The images capture an irate Erling Haaland arguing with a member of Mikel Arteta’s staff, Kyle Walker would eventually be involved as well. After the match City boss Pep Guardiola said, “I know what happened, but I’m not going to say.”

The video captures some finger pointing and some pushing of hands, but not much else as the two teams went into the tunnel. The Sun is reporting that Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s assistant manager, made some gestures that Haaland did not like.

For Erling Haaland it was a tough break as it is his third match without a goal including two Premier League games and 1 UEFA Champions League clash. It is the longest Haaland has gone without scoring for Manchester City.