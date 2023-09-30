Pep Guardiola and Manchester City had a remarkable 2022-2023 season in which they won it all. The club completed the famous treble with the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Now, in the start of a new campaign, they looked unstoppable with six wins in six matches to sit alone atop of the table. That’s why Manchester City were huge favorites to defeat Wolverhampton on Matchday 7.

However, in one of the biggest surprises of the year, the Wolves got a huge 2-1 victory at home. After the game, the social media remembered a very controversial statement made by Pep Guardiola.

Wolves’ epic troll after Pep Guardiola’s mistake

Manchester City couldn’t remain perfect in the start of the Premier League after losing against the Wolves at the Molineux. It was a really strange game in which Wolverhampton won with only one shot on target.

During a press conference before the match, Pep Guardiola forgot the name of Hwang Hee-chan and just called him: “the Korean Guy.” Today, he scored the second and decisive goal in minute 66′.

As a consequence, the Wolves’ social media team had a special message for Guardiola on their official X account. They posted a picture of Hwang and these words for Pep: THE KOREAN GUY.