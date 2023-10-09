Manchester United is really struggling this year. Their problems have now been addressed by David Beckham, legendary player of the team, who sent a message to the Glazer family about their ownership.

In recent years, Manchester United has not really been a competitive team. After not playing the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils returned for this year’s edition, but their start has not been the best.

The English side lost their first two tournament games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. In the Premier League, they currently sit in 10th place, once again outside European tournaments.

David Beckham shares his thoughts on the potential ownership of Manchester United

Two decades ago, the Glazer family made the decision to purchase Manchester United. While the team achieved multiple titles during their ownership, recent years have undoubtedly posed significant challenges for the club.

Fans have reached their limit with this ownership and are eagerly anticipating a major change. However, they are not alone in their frustration with the Glazer family, as former players like David Beckham also advocate for their sale of the team.

Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, has dropped hints about the possibility of acquiring the team from the Glazer family. Reports suggest a substantial bid is on the horizon from Qatar, and they aim to have the former midfielder as part of their ownership group, given his legendary status at Manchester United.

“We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. We want stability,” he said on the potential takeover of Manchester United, via Sky Sports. “I think that’s the most important thing. We all have our favorites of who we think needs to run the club and look after it and take it back to where it belongs.

“We want to get back to the top and I know the right people to do that, so we’ll see.”

What is the net worth of David Beckham?

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, his wife, have an estimated combined net worth of $514 million.