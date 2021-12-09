Arsenal and Barcelona clash off today at Emirates Stadium for Matchday 5 of Group C of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Arsenal vs Barcelona: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League in the US today

Arsenal will welcome reigning champions Barcelona at the Emirates Stadium in London today on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group C Matchday 5 game, such as the preview, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free online.

How to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Start Time: 3.00 PM (ET)

Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream and TV Channel: Ata Football (Free Trial), DAZN

Arsenal vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Arsenal vs Barcelona: Match Preview and Storylines

This will be both their fourth UCL and overall meeting. Interestingly, Arsenal are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Barcelona have grabbed a triumph once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

In their last fixtures, Arsenal have managed just three victories, in addition to suffering just one loss (LWWW). Meanwhile, Barcelona have been in impressive form recently, winning all four of their previous Champions League matches (WWWW).

The Gunners currently sit in second place in the Group C table with nine points in four matches so far. On the other hand, the Barcelona Femení are placed right above them, on top of Group C with 12 points won in four games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Arsenal vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Stream

The 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League Group C Matchday 5 game between Arsenal and Barcelona to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday will be broadcast by Ata Football (Free Trial) and DAZN in the United States.

Arsenal vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -260 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Arsenal have a +500 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 5, while a tie would result in a +390 payout.

FanDuel Arsenal +500 Tie +390 Barcelona -260

* Odds by FanDuel