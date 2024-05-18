Arsenal will face Everton for the Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Arsenal vs Everton: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 38

Arsenal will take on Everton in Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare for a detailed preview of this highly anticipated matchup. Explore the various options available to catch every moment, from televised broadcasts to convenient live streaming services accessible in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Everton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League will conclude with its final Matchday this weekend. However, unlike many other leagues across the continent where most outcomes are already determined, this is not the case here. While relegations and Champions League qualifications have been settled, the most crucial aspect remains unresolved: determining the champions.

Arsenal find themselves at a slight disadvantage compared to their direct rivals, Manchester City, with a two-point deficit. To claim the title, they must win their match and hope that the “Citizens” fail to win against West Ham. Their opponents will be Everton, a team not contending for any particular objective but aiming to end the season on a positive note.

Arsenal vs Everton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (May 20)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton – IMAGO / Colorsport

Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO