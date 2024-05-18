Arsenal will take on Everton in Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare for a detailed preview of this highly anticipated matchup. Explore the various options available to catch every moment, from televised broadcasts to convenient live streaming services accessible in your country.
[Watch Arsenal vs Everton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The Premier League will conclude with its final Matchday this weekend. However, unlike many other leagues across the continent where most outcomes are already determined, this is not the case here. While relegations and Champions League qualifications have been settled, the most crucial aspect remains unresolved: determining the champions.
Arsenal find themselves at a slight disadvantage compared to their direct rivals, Manchester City, with a two-point deficit. To claim the title, they must win their match and hope that the “Citizens” fail to win against West Ham. Their opponents will be Everton, a team not contending for any particular objective but aiming to end the season on a positive note.
Arsenal vs Everton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (May 20)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO