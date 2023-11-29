Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League, has been in top form, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Led by the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard, the Gunners have demonstrated their ability to dominate games and create goal-scoring opportunities during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.
Arsenal have 9 points in the standings, so far they have only three wins and lost only one game against underdogs Lens 1-2 on the road. The most recent game for them was a home win against Spanish side Sevilla by 2-0.
Lens are in the standings with 5 points in the third spot, they need to win at least one of the last two group stage games to continue dreaming of the Knockout Stage. After this game they play against Sevilla at home.
Arsenal vs Lens: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal and Lens play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 30 at Emirate Stadium in London. The midfield battle will be an intriguing duel, where Arsenal’s tenacious midfielders, including Thomas Partey and Jorginho, will aim to control the tempo of the game against Lens’s creative midfield trio of Salis Abdul Samed, Florian Sotaca, and Andy Diouf.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 30
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 30
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 30
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 30
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Arsenal vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Grenada: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport 255, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
United States: Paramount+, ViX