Arsenal vs Lens: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League, has been in top form, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Led by the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard, the Gunners have demonstrated their ability to dominate games and create goal-scoring opportunities during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

[Watch Arsenal vs Lens online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal have 9 points in the standings, so far they have only three wins and lost only one game against underdogs Lens 1-2 on the road. The most recent game for them was a home win against Spanish side Sevilla by 2-0.

Lens are in the standings with 5 points in the third spot, they need to win at least one of the last two group stage games to continue dreaming of the Knockout Stage. After this game they play against Sevilla at home.

Arsenal vs Lens: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and Lens play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 30 at Emirate Stadium in London. The midfield battle will be an intriguing duel, where Arsenal’s tenacious midfielders, including Thomas Partey and Jorginho, will aim to control the tempo of the game against Lens’s creative midfield trio of Salis Abdul Samed, Florian Sotaca, and Andy Diouf.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 30

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Arsenal vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Grenada: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: Sky Sport 255, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, ViX