Where to watch Benfica vs Sporting Braga live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will play against Sporting Braga in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

Benfica’s hopes of reclaiming the top spot in the Primeira Liga took a hit after a derby loss to Sporting CP on Matchday 16, but a new opportunity has emerged following Sporting’s draw against Guimarães.

A victory would bring Benfica level with their archrivals at 41 points, temporarily sharing the lead with Sporting until Porto‘game. However, the challenge is steep as they take on Sporting Braga, the league’s fourth-best team this season. With 30 points, Braga are determined to close the gap on the top three and sees a win against Benfica as a crucial step toward that goal.

When will the Benfica vs Sporting Braga match be played?

Benfica play against Sporting Braga in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, January 4, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Sporting Braga: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Sporting Braga in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Sporting Braga live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.