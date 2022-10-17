Arsenal will receive PSV for the Matchday 2 a 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Arsenal will play against PSV in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between the two leaders of the group, who should have played in the middle of September, but their game was postponed and now they have to recover that game. PSV have obtained, so far, 7 points as a result of two victories and a draw, which leaves them only two points behind their rivals in this match.

The locals, Arsenal, have won all of their games so far, with quite good performances, just as it is happening in the Premier League where so far they have added 9 wins and one loss. Without a doubt, this team can be here to fight for important things, and they want to continue proving it.

Arsenal vs PSV: Date

This game between Arsenal and PSV for the UEFA Europa League group stage will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England this Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs PSV: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs PSV

This UEFA Europa League group stage game between Arsenal and PSV can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). Other options in the US: TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

