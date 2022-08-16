Arsenal and River Plate will face each other for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).
River Plate come from getting two wins in a row, which has undoubtedly been important for a team that came from having pretty bad games. It was a complicated 1-0 victory against Independiente, and another a little calmer one against Newell's in El Monumental by 4-1. Of course, they wish to continue down this path.
Arsenal are currently in the middle of the table, a bit far from the contention for the top places, although of course that is not the main objective. The Sarandi team is in a difficult position in relation to relegation, so its main goal is to obtain as many points as possible and maintain the category.
Arsenal vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will play against River Plate for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, August 17 at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium in Sarandi, Argentina.
Arsenal vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming
