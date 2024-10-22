Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal face Shakhtar Donetsk in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Arsenal will square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in a League stage Matchday 3 game of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in on television or stream the game through various platforms. Find out here the viewing options in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in the USA on Paramount+]

Arsenal secured a crucial 2-0 victory over PSG in their Champions League campaign, earning three points after an earlier goalless draw with Atalanta. Now, the Gunners are looking to build momentum with another win that could push them closer to the top of the standings.

Up next is Shakhtar Donetsk, who began with a 0-0 draw against Bologna before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta. While Shakhtar enter this matchup as underdogs, they know securing at least a point is vital to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Dmytro Riznyk of Shakhtar Donetsk – IMAGO / Revierfoto

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: Sky Sport 255

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Paramount+, ViX