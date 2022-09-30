Arsenal and Tottenham will bring one of the most interesting games of Matchday 9 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Here are the probable lineups for this exciting duel.

Matchday 9 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will bring one of the most thrilling games of the campaign so far: Arsenal vs Tottenham. In this article you will find the probable lineups for this match. Also, if you are in the US and want to watch the best duels of this league, Sling TV is the best option for you.

For everyone's surprise, Arsenal is the best team nowadays in the Premier League. They are on top of the competition, with a great display of game and good players that are giving their best for the Gunners this year.

Whereas Tottenham, they are also a surprise in this tournament. They are thirds in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, so a possible win at Etihad Stadium could give them the first spot if Manchester City fails this weekend.

Arsenal's probable lineup vs Tottenham:

Mikel Arteta has made a great job recently with Arsenal. He brought Gabriel Jesus to London and the Brazilian striker is one of the biggest stars nowadays, but names like Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka are also shining.

Arsenal's probable XI vs Tottenham: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Tottenham's probable lineup vs Arsenal:

As for Tottenham, they also improved their attack with a Brazilian striker: Richarlison. Alongside Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, they are one of the best groups up front nowadays in the Premier League and one to be scared of.

Tottenham's probable XI vs Arsenal: Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier; Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Betancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Heung Min Son, Richarlison and Harry Kane.

Sling TV has great deals to watch the best games of the 2022-23 Premier League season. With Sling Blue ($35/month), you get 41 channels, including soccer-related channels FOX, FS1, NBC and USA Network. It also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can enjoy up to three streams of these channels at the same time.