Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue playing on a UEFA Champions League platform and contend for big trophies. Because of the failure to reach an agreement, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is staying put.

It is no secret that the Portuguese superstar has been battling to get playing time since his move away from Old Trafford was prevented. However, he finally started his goal account this season with a goal in the UEFA Europa League against Sheriff from the penalty spot.

The 37-year-old veteran striker has just two options: stay until the end of his contract in June 2023, when he will become a free agent, or try to leave the Red Devils during the winter transfer window in January. As a result, a certain side who are going beyond expectations in Serie A have requested the former Juventus player to think about coming back to Italy.

Ronaldo offered move back to Italy's Serie A in cheeky Instagram post

"My ambition is great. I want to be present at the World Cup and European Championships. I feel very motivated. My journey is not finished yet", read a statement from the Manchester United player shared by DAZN Italia and quickly became the topic of debate.

Marco Silvestri, the goalie for Udinese, saw the quote on Instagram and cheekily invited Cristiano Ronaldo to join his team after hearing about their impressive start to the season. The 31-year-old Italian joked that he wanted the star to join the club since they are now third in the Serie A standings. With 16 points after seven games (5 wins, 1 tie), the Friulian team is off to a great start.

They want to keep up this performance level in order to qualify for any of the European cups, thus they have proposed that the veteran joins them. Upon seeing an Instagram post on Ronaldo's aspirations, the White and Blacks goalkeeper replied by inviting the United man to join Udinese.

The Italian club then responded with a winking emoji to indicate that they found this idea humorous. To ensure Ronaldo was notified, both the goalkeeper and his side tagged him in the Instagram post.

Prior to moving to Old Trafford, CR7 played his last game for Juventus against Silvestri's Udinese. During his stint with the Bianconeri, he netted three times past Silvestri when the shot-stopper was at Hellas Verona.