Familiar foes meet on Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League when Arsenal welcome Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Check out here how to watch the North London derby in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while fuboTV Canada will do so in Canada.
The Gunners got off to a strong start to the season, winning six out of their first seven games (L1). Mikel Arteta’s men are currently atop the standings with 18 points, but their lifelong rivals are within touching distance.
Spurs, meanwhile, are just one point behind Arsenal and have yet to lose a game (W5 D2). Last time they met, Tottenham won in a six-pointer with a UEFA Champions League berth at stake. Therefore, Arteta’s side now aims to claim revenge.
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bahamas: 7:30 AM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Barbados: 7:30 AM
Belize: 5:30 AM
Botswana: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Brunei: 7:30 PM
Burundi: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 12:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)
Eswatini: 1:30 PM
Ethiopia: 2:30 PM
Fiji: 11:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Gambia: 11:30 AM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 11:30 AM
Guyana: 7:30 AM
India: 5 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Lesotho: 1:30 PM
Liberia: 11:30 AM
Malawi: 1:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Malta: 1:30 PM
Mauritius: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Namibia: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 11:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Pakistan: 4:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Rwanda: 1:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
South Sudan: 1:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 5 PM
Sudan: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 2:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM
Uganda: 2:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 1:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 1:30 PM
Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo