Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 English Premier League will bring us the first North London derby of the season between Arsenal and Tottenham on Saturday, October 1. Find out here how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Familiar foes meet on Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League when Arsenal welcome Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Check out here how to watch the North London derby in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while fuboTV Canada will do so in Canada.

The Gunners got off to a strong start to the season, winning six out of their first seven games (L1). Mikel Arteta’s men are currently atop the standings with 18 points, but their lifelong rivals are within touching distance.

Spurs, meanwhile, are just one point behind Arsenal and have yet to lose a game (W5 D2). Last time they met, Tottenham won in a six-pointer with a UEFA Champions League berth at stake. Therefore, Arteta’s side now aims to claim revenge.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bahamas: 7:30 AM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 AM

Belize: 5:30 AM

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Brunei: 7:30 PM

Burundi: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)

Eswatini: 1:30 PM

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Fiji: 11:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Gambia: 11:30 AM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

Guyana: 7:30 AM

India: 5 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Lesotho: 1:30 PM

Liberia: 11:30 AM

Malawi: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Malta: 1:30 PM

Mauritius: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Namibia: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Pakistan: 4:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:30 AM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Sudan: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 5 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 1:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 1:30 PM

Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo